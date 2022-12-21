Family in tribute to teenage driver killed in river plunge crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a teenager who died in a crash that saw two cars plunge into a river have paid tribute to his “irrepressible enthusiasm and energy”.

Dylan Atkinson, 19, of Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, died in the crash on the A93 near the town on Monday.

Police were called at around 8.05am after two cars, an Audi and a BMW, left the road and plunged into the River Dee.

Emergency services attended but Mr Atkinson, who was driving the Audi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, his parents James and Trish Atkinson said: “There are no words. There is no tomorrow. There is only now. There is no escape, there is only pain.

“Dylan was our life and his irrepressible enthusiasm and energy will continue in our hearts and of those who knew him well.

“Our family is broken and it will never heal, it will just change. Our hearts are full of love and that will always stay.

“Everyone’s thoughts, messages and support are a comfort and please know how much that means to us all.”

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell, from the north east road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Dylan’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our investigation into the collision is continuing. I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information, who has not yet spoken to police, to contact us.

“We are also keen to obtain any dashcam footage from motorists who were driving on this road around 8am on Monday morning.”

The 26-year-old driver of the BMW was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where medical staff described his condition as stable.