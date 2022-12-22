Cost-of-living crisis could mean more Scots face lonely Christmas, charity warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cost-of-living crisis could mean more Scots face lonely Christmas, charity warns

By Press Association
December 22, 2022, 10:45 am Updated: December 22, 2022, 4:59 pm
The Red Cross is encouraging people to contact friends and family who might be lonely this Christmas (Alamy/PA)
The Red Cross is encouraging people to contact friends and family who might be lonely this Christmas (Alamy/PA)

Four out of five Scots fear the cost-of-living crisis will leave more people feeling lonely, new research has found.

A study by YouGov for the British Red Cross found 81% believe this could happen – with the poll also finding that many people plan to cut back on socialising and going out over Christmas.

A total of 43% said they would be restricting how much they socialise due to the increasing cost of living, with 51% cutting back on going to pubs, restaurants and clubs.

The charity is encouraging people to contact friends and family who may be feeling lonely over the festive period.

According to the survey of 1,006 people, 63% feel loneliness will be a bigger problem this winter than last.

The Red Cross, which runs projects across Scotland supporting people suffering from loneliness, said a simple phone call or text message could make all the difference.

Over half (53%) of people who feel lonely nowadays said a phone call from family or friends would help them this Christmas. Forty-four per cent said a text from family or friends would also help, as would being invited over for Christmas dinner (44%).

Christmas stock
People are being encouraged to contact friends and family who may be on their own this Christmas (Nick Ansell/ PA)

The organisation is also calling on the Scottish Government to continue to prioritise tackling loneliness and social isolation in the new year.

Kenneth Watt, policy and public affairs manager at the British Red Cross, said: “During lockdown many of us realised the importance of human connection like never before. Sadly, loneliness continues to be a real risk this Christmas for many people.

“While the cost-of-living crisis will mean people are restricting how much they socialise, we know that there are simple steps we can all take to help.

“Reaching out to family and friends with a quick call or text message could make all the difference for those worried about being lonely this Christmas.

“Loneliness can affect everyone, of all ages, and we can all play a part in tackling it.

“But we also need to see continued action from the Scottish Government to make sure everyone gets the support they need.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government recognises the damaging impact of social isolation and loneliness and we are working to tackle it. This is why we’re developing a new plan to tackle social isolation and loneliness, and build a more connected Scotland.

“In the first 100 days of this Parliament, we invested £1 million for immediate work by organisations tackling loneliness, including helplines, befriending, and practical support. Our social isolation and loneliness fund, that will launch in early 2023, will help organisations to continue delivering support in their communities.”

