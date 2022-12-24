Woman, 23, injured at Glasgow hospital ward

A woman has been injured at a hospital in Glasgow, police have said.
Officers were called to an incident at a ward at Glasgow Royal Infirmary at about 10.30am on Saturday.
They said a 23-year-old woman was injured and a 69-year-old man has been detained in connection with the incident.
The woman has received treatment and her injuries are not believed to be serious.
A spokesperson for the hospital said: “We can confirm that police were called following an incident at Glasgow Royal Infirmary and we are co-operating fully with their investigations.
“We are providing support to any staff who have been affected by the incident.”
A police spokesperson said there is no ongoing incident or risk to the wider hospital.