Woman, 23, injured at Glasgow hospital ward

A woman has been injured at a hospital in Glasgow, police have said.

Officers were called to an incident at a ward at Glasgow Royal Infirmary at about 10.30am on Saturday.

They said a 23-year-old woman was injured and a 69-year-old man has been detained in connection with the incident.

The woman has received treatment and her injuries are not believed to be serious.

A spokesperson for the hospital said: “We can confirm that police were called following an incident at Glasgow Royal Infirmary and we are co-operating fully with their investigations.

“We are providing support to any staff who have been affected by the incident.”

A police spokesperson said there is no ongoing incident or risk to the wider hospital.