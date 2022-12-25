Glasgow provost hits out at ‘sinful’ Rwanda policy during Christmas service

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The provost of a cathedral in Glasgow has slammed the UK government’s Rwanda asylum policy in his Christmas sermon.

The Very Rev Kelvin Holdsworth, provost of the city’s St Mary’s Cathedral, said the current proposals to send those seeking asylum in the UK to the African country are “immoral.”

Speaking at a midnight mass service, Mr Holdsworth said: “In the depths of this winter, there is much that could make us feel miserable.

“I find it difficult to believe that government policy on asylum could be even worse than it was a year ago.

“And yet, the current proposals to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for “processing” and settlement remind me just how sinful human beings can be.

“The Rwanda asylum policy may be legal but it is immoral.”

Earlier this week, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she was committed to sending migrants to Rwanda as soon as possible after the High Court decided the policy was lawful.

Downing Street has admitted it was impossible to say when flights could take off while the threat of further legal action remained.

Speaking before the service, Mr Holdsworth said: “The Christmas story is always a reminder to Christians that we need to stand up to those in power on behalf of those who have least in society.

“As I read the Christmas story this year, I will be praying for all those who are on the run in our own times and praying that greater compassion will be shown towards those seeking refuge by government ministers.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury has previously spoken out against the Government’s migrant policy and said he will continue to do so despite facing criticism.

Justin Welby used his speech in the Lords to warn that “control has become cruelty” while also arguing that the Rwanda scheme would be a failure.

He said he will continue to speak out against the Government’s migrant policy, as he denied attacking the Home Secretary personally.

A UK government spokesperson said: “The UK has a proud history of supporting those in need of protection. Our resettlement programmes have provided safe and legal routes to better futures for hundreds of thousands of people from across the globe.

“However, the world is facing a global migration crisis on an unprecedented scale, and change is needed to prevent vile people smugglers putting people’s lives at risk and to fix the broken global asylum system.

“Rwanda in a fundamentally safe and secure country with a track record of supporting asylum seekers.”