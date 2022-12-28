Police appeal for information after lorry driver dies in crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for information after a lorry driver died following a crash in Ayrshire.

The incident happened on the A77 near Kirkoswald around 9am on Wednesday and involved a Mercedes Actros lorry.

Emergency services attended and a 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

The road was closed but reopened around 12.30pm.

Sergeant Gordon Stewart said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

“In particular, we are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage that could assist our investigation to make contact with officers.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0702 of Wednesday December 28.