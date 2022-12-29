Life-saving overdose treatment used by police officers more than 100 times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Life-saving overdose treatment used by police officers more than 100 times

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 10:02 am Updated: December 29, 2022, 3:45 pm
Police officers have been using naloxone (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police officers have been using naloxone (Jane Barlow/PA)

A potentially life-saving treatment for drug overdoses has been used by Scottish police officers more than 100 times as the national rollout of the medication continues.

Nearly 4,000 Naloxone kits have been issued so far north of the border, with Police Scotland set to eventually equip 12,500 officers with the drug, which helps treat opioid-related overdoses.

Officers across Scotland have now given Naloxone to people suffering life-threatening situations which could have been liked to an overdose of a opioid drug such as heroin.

So far it has been used 104 times, and in all but four incidents a life has been saved.

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said the drug allows police officers to protect and preserve life.

“It’s an additional tool to their existing extensive first aid training, and it helps not just the person experiencing a health crisis, but also saves family and friends the heartache of mourning a loved one lost to drugs,” said the officer, who is Police Scotland’s head of drug strategy.

“I’ve spoken to the vast majority of our officers who used Naloxone during the pilot, and the common feedback is how much they welcome having Naloxone as a high profile part of their on-duty equipment.

“They’ve told me of cases where they were convinced the casualty was dead, as the person was cold and their pallor had changed, but they administered Naloxone to give the member of the public the best possible chance – and it rapidly reversed the respiratory suppression and saved their life.”

The lifesaving drug has so far been given to officers in eight divisions, including Ayrshire, Edinburgh and Glasgow, with the rollout set to be completed by early next year.

The hundredth incident occurred less than a week before Christmas at a Glasgow hotel, when officers were first on the scene and provided emergency assistance, including administering Naloxone to a woman.

Pc Nikki Pullar, based in Forth Valley, has used the drug while out on the beat to help save someone’s life.

She said: “Seeing the nasal spray having the effect we expected it to, and the incident I was involved with having a positive outcome, really reassures me about carrying it.

“It’s a valuable part of our kit and I’m glad I have it to hand as I go about my duties to help people experiencing a medical emergency.”

And Pc Paul Gunderson, who works in Edinburgh City division, used the drug on the first day he was issued with the nasal spray after seeing someone with the classic overdose symptoms of pin-point pupils, clammy skin and raspy breathing.

He said: “My colleague and I saw how quickly the Naloxone made a difference and we were pleased the person’s condition had vastly improved by the time an ambulance arrived on scene.”

In three of the four incidents where there was not a positive outcome officers suspected the individual was already dead. However, they administered Naloxone to give the casualty every possible chance at recovery.

In the fourth instance the individual did not regain consciousness and later died in hospital.

