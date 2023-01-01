Parents celebrate special start to 2023 with arrival of new year babies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parents are celebrating a special new year by welcoming new additions to their families.

The Ayrshire Maternity Unit had a busy start to 2023 with four babies delivered before 4am on New Year’s Day.

The first baby of 2023 is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 12.06am weighing 6lb 8oz to parents Shauna Moodie and Demetri Moffat, from Hurlford.

Just over an hour later, Chloe Jamieson and Jack Bennet of Kilmarnock welcomed daughter Amelia at 1.09am, weighing 6lb 5oz.

Adalyn followed a few hours later at 3.35am weighing in at 7lb 9oz. Her parents May and Myoaung Chit, from Prestwick, were delighted to give their son Alexander, seven, a baby sister.

Congratulations to Jennifer and Dean Carr who are the proud parents of Fife's first New Year baby of 2023🥳 The family from Kennoway welcomed baby Harper Elizabeth Carr at 12:21am this morning weighing 7lbs 15oz. Thanks to the staff working across our services this New Year. pic.twitter.com/KG1oA8LUFa — NHS Fife (@nhsfife) January 1, 2023

Minutes later, Tehreem and Mohammed from Hurlford welcomed a daughter at 3.38am.

At Glasgow’s Princess Royal Maternity Hospital, a boy was born at 12.11am.

His parents Megan Barrass and Taylor Bowman have not yet named their son, who weighed 8lb.

Shortly after, Jennifer and Dean Carr from Kennoway, Fife, welcomed Harper Elizabeth at 12.21am weighing 7lb 15oz.

The University Hospital Wishaw in Lanarkshire saw the arrival of several new year babies.

Elizabeth Smith and Craig McLachlan’s son Kai was born at the hospital at 3.07am, weighing 7lb 9oz.

Also making their planetary debut, Cody Alexander Morrice was born at 3.30am weighing 8.5lbs – to the delight of mum Samantha, dad Sean, brother Luke, and sister Stevie. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/6FEnMCcF48 — NHS Grampian (@NHSGrampian) January 1, 2023

Nicole Cushnan and her partner Lewis Connor welcomed daughter Lilah a few hours later at 7.11am, at 7lb 8oz.

In Larbert, Sabah and Waqar Rauf from Cumbernauld welcomed a daughter at 3.14am at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. They are yet to choose her name.

NHS Grampian’s first baby of 2023 was born at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital at around 1.20am.

Cody Alexander Morrice was then born at the hospital at 3.30am weighing 8.5lb, to the delight of mother Samantha, father Sean, brother Luke and sister Stevie.

Morgan Blanchard and Gary Watt, from Orkney, welcomed their first child at the hospital at 4.45am.

Their son, who is yet to be named, weighed 7lb 14oz.