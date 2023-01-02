John Swinney ‘concerned’ after early-morning hotel blaze

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has said he is “very concerned” about an early morning hotel blaze.

Mr Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, was speaking after a fire at the New County Hotel in Perth.

Emergency services were called to the property in County Square shortly after 5am on Monday.

Mr Swinney tweeted: “Very concerned to hear this news and hope that everyone is safe. Grateful thanks, as ever, to the emergency services for their actions.”

Police Scotland confirmed that guests had been evacuated from the city centre hotel.

⛔️ Road closures – Hospital Street / County Place / Leonard Street / New Row, #PerthUK city centre.Closed due to an ongoing incident. Be aware that traffic in the surrounding area is also likely to be impacted as well as public transport routes. Please avoid the area if you can. pic.twitter.com/fW7xYuRejn — Perth & Kinross Council (@PerthandKinross) January 2, 2023

The force appealed to the public to avoid the area, while Perth and Kinross Council said a number of roads in the area had been closed.

The local authority announced the road closures on Twitter, saying they were “due to an ongoing incident”.

It added: “Be aware that traffic in the surrounding area is also likely to be impacted as well as public transport routes. Please avoid the area if you can.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently in attendance alongside emergency service partners at a commercial building fire at County Place in Perth.

“Operations Control mobilised nine fire appliances to the scene after the alarm was raised at 5.02am on Monday January 2.”