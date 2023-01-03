Teenager injured as van deliberately driven into him

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager required hospital treatment after he was hit by a van driven at him deliberately.

The 19-year-old was on Altyre Street at its junction with Tollcross Road in Glasgow when he was struck by a small white Transit-type van at around 11.55pm on Monday.

He was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was treated for minor injuries and has since been discharged.

Police are keen to talk to two women who helped the man after the incident.

Detective Constable Claire Cunningham, of Shettleston CID, said: “Thankfully, the man was not seriously injured.

“At this point, inquiries are ongoing to establish why this happened but from our inquiries we know that the van purposely struck the man before driving off towards Tollcross Road.

“We are keen to hear from two women, one dressed in a beige tracksuit and the other in a pink tracksuit, who went to the aid of the man and who we believe may have information that will assist our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 ,quoting reference number 3868 of Monday, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.