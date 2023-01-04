Borders car crash leaves man and woman in serious condition in hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man and a woman are in a serious condition in hospital after an early morning car crash.

Emergency services were called out at 4.30am on Wednesday after a white Ford Focus crashed on the A68 near Soutra Hill, in the Scottish Borders.

The single-vehicle crash resulted in a 49-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man being taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

They are both described as being in a serious but stable condition.

Officers from Police Scotland closed the A68 north of Oxton for investigations, with the road reopened at about 11.15am.

Work is taking place to establish the cause of the incident, with police appealing for information.

Sergeant Iain McIntyre said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who either saw what happened, or saw the white Ford Focus prior to the crash.

“Likewise, anyone with dashcam footage of the A68 around 4.30am on Wednesday, please review it and bring anything relevant to our attention.”