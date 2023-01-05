Film-making award launched for man who died climbing Ben Nevis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Film-making award launched for man who died climbing Ben Nevis

By Press Association
January 5, 2023, 12:05 am Updated: January 5, 2023, 9:56 am
Rob Brown died while climbing Ben Nevis in July last year (Andy Croy/PA)
Rob Brown died while climbing Ben Nevis in July last year (Andy Croy/PA)

A film-making award is set to be launched in memory of a man who died while climbing the UK’s highest mountain last summer.

Rob Brown, 33, from Fort William, was an experienced climber who fell on Ben Nevis on July 29 last year.

He was a committee member of the annual Fort William Mountain Festival, and his memory will be recognised at this year’s event from February 16 to 19 with an award called The Golden Axe.

Mr Brown was known as an “avid” film-maker when on his adventures during his free time.

The award will recognise short-films, with the only rules being they must be no longer than two minutes and include bright colours, outdoor adventure and food.

Simon Pitman, sponsorship and marketing co-ordinator for the festival and a friend of Mr Brown, told the PA news agency these were things he was known for.

“Rob was well known for some real characteristics in himself,” Mr Pitman said.

“One was always wearing hilariously bright colourful clothing, just next level.

The Fort William Mountain Festival returns in February (Anna Danby/PA)

“He would never manage to make you expect what he was going to wear next, it was always another level up of colour.

“He was always renowned for climbing in winter with a pair of golden axes, there’s not many about.

“We all knew him for his golden axes.

“We wanted to put something together to celebrate him and also just to encourage everybody to get involved.

“It needs to have a bit of adventure, bright colours and some food.”

Mr Brown was described as “inspiring” and “wonderful” when he died.

As well as the contest, festival attendees will be able to enjoy a range of activities including the Scottish awards for excellence in mountain culture; a film festival; opportunities to try a range of outdoor activities; and a traditional Scottish ceilidh.

Anna Danby, co-ordinator of the festival, said: “Our hope is that we have curated a programme that truly offers people from all walks of life the opportunity to come along and get involved.

“The overriding aims of the festival are to encourage everyone to be inspired by, respect and protect our natural landscape and we are confident that or festival visitors will leave feeling motivated to do just that.”

