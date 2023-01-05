Film-making award launched for man who died climbing Ben Nevis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A film-making award is set to be launched in memory of a man who died while climbing the UK’s highest mountain last summer.

Rob Brown, 33, from Fort William, was an experienced climber who fell on Ben Nevis on July 29 last year.

He was a committee member of the annual Fort William Mountain Festival, and his memory will be recognised at this year’s event from February 16 to 19 with an award called The Golden Axe.

Mr Brown was known as an “avid” film-maker when on his adventures during his free time.

The award will recognise short-films, with the only rules being they must be no longer than two minutes and include bright colours, outdoor adventure and food.

Simon Pitman, sponsorship and marketing co-ordinator for the festival and a friend of Mr Brown, told the PA news agency these were things he was known for.

“Rob was well known for some real characteristics in himself,” Mr Pitman said.

“One was always wearing hilariously bright colourful clothing, just next level.

The Fort William Mountain Festival returns in February (Anna Danby/PA)

“He would never manage to make you expect what he was going to wear next, it was always another level up of colour.

“He was always renowned for climbing in winter with a pair of golden axes, there’s not many about.

“We all knew him for his golden axes.

“We wanted to put something together to celebrate him and also just to encourage everybody to get involved.

“It needs to have a bit of adventure, bright colours and some food.”

Mr Brown was described as “inspiring” and “wonderful” when he died.

As well as the contest, festival attendees will be able to enjoy a range of activities including the Scottish awards for excellence in mountain culture; a film festival; opportunities to try a range of outdoor activities; and a traditional Scottish ceilidh.

Anna Danby, co-ordinator of the festival, said: “Our hope is that we have curated a programme that truly offers people from all walks of life the opportunity to come along and get involved.

“The overriding aims of the festival are to encourage everyone to be inspired by, respect and protect our natural landscape and we are confident that or festival visitors will leave feeling motivated to do just that.”