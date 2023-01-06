‘Encouraging’ rise in shopper footfall in December, says trade body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Encouraging’ rise in shopper footfall in December, says trade body

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 12:04 am
Shopper numbers increased in Scotland in December 2022 – but footfall is still lower than it was pre-pandemic, according to the data. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Shopper numbers in Scotland increased in the final month of last year – although December figures tracking the number of people in stores showed it was still below pre-pandemic levels.

Retail analysists said that bricks and mortar stores had “rallied in December”, with the sector seeing the best footfall counts compared to pre-pandemic figures all year.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) said it had been a “sprightlier and encouraging end to the year” for the sector, with the “best results since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020”.

However, its director, David Lonsdale, warned that “sustaining the improvement and turning browsing into buying will be tricky given the ongoing cost-of-living crunch”.

The comments came after the latest SRC-Sensormatic IQ data showed overall footfall in Scotland in December was 5.1% higher than the previous month.

Shopper numbers, however, were still almost a tenth (9.9%) lower than December 2019, before Covid struck, with the decline in Scotland greater than the fall of 7.3% reported across the UK.

The number of visitors to shopping centres north of the border was 14.9% higher than in November, but was 12.7% below the total from three years ago.

And, in Glasgow, shopper numbers for December were 7.9% lower than they had been in the same month in 2019 – despite being up by 4.8% from November.

The analysis showed on a year-by-year basis overall footfall was up by 27.8%, with visitors to shopping centres up 44.9% compared to 2021, while Glasgow saw an 18.7% increase.

Mr Lonsdale said: “Compared with pre-pandemic times, December saw the best monthly performance of 2022 and recorded the biggest monthly improvement in store visits since Covid-era restrictions were rescinded last March.

“All retail destinations benefitted with shopping centres and the major cities of Glasgow and Edinburgh all turning in their best foot-traffic results of last year.”

He said: “Buoyed by festive spending in the build-up to Christmas and discounting by retailers in the immediate aftermath, this was a far sprightlier and encouraging end to the year for shopper footfall in Scotland.”

Mr Lonsdale described the figures as a “stark improvement” from December 2021 – a month which saw fresh Covid restrictions introduced in Scotland, with people being urged to work from home and socialise less.

But he added: “Despite the welcome and marked improvement, store visits in Scotland remain a tenth below pre-pandemic levels and are weaker than across the UK as a whole.

“Sustaining the improvement and turning browsing into buying will be tricky given the ongoing cost-of-living crunch.”

Andy Sumpter,  a retail consultant for Sensormatic Solutions said the figures showed that “physical retail rallied in December, with store performance last month posting its best footfall counts compared to pre-pandemic figures all year”.

He said: “Retailers rose above an onslaught of festive disruption, from snow chaos to rail and mail strikes impacting consumers’ shopping journeys both on- and off-line, disrupting pre-Christmas travel to shopping hubs and creating online delivery backlogs and delays.

“And, once again, it was the in-store teams that kept retailers’ doors open and able to continue to serve their customers and communities.

“Looking ahead to 2023, retailers will be hoping for more stability and support to help them chart a trading course for success in the light of continued economic headwinds, as they adapt their retail offers to the needs of the cost-of-living consumer.”

