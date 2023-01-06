Police name pensioner who died in East Ayrshire road crash

A 77-year-old man who died in a road crash in East Ayrshire has been named as Robert Young.
Emergency services attended the A76 near Catrine on Wednesday after a Vauxhall Crossland and a Vauxhall Corsa collided at about 7.15pm.
Mr Young, known as Bobby, from Auchinleck, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 30-year-old man, who was driving the Crossland, and a 28-year-old female passenger, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow. They were described as being in a serious but stable condition.
Sergeant Gordon Stewart, from Ayrshire’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Robert’s family at this very difficult time.
“Our investigations are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone with any information which may assist to contact us.”
Those with information have been asked to contact 101 quoting incident 2955 of January 4.