Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Glasgow

A man was left with serious injuries when he was hit by a car moments after getting off a Glasgow bus.

The man, 42, was hit by a Nissan Micra on Great Western Road in the Blairdardie area of the city at about 5.30pm on Friday, next to a bus stop near Keal Avenue.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by ambulance after he suffered a serious head injury, and Police Scotland said he was in a stable condition.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans said: “We believe the injured man may have been on a bus and just alighted when the incident happened.

“We are keen to speak to anyone on the bus as they may have important information that could help with our inquiries.”

Emergency services closed the road until 10.20pm, and officers have made an appeal for dashcam footage and witnesses.

Police Scotland said they can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 2529 of January 6.