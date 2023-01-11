Police carry out forensic search of former home of woman missing since 2007

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police investigating the disappearance of a woman who was reported missing more than 15 years ago have carried out a forensic search of her former home in East Ayrshire.

Jenny Zheng was reported missing from her home in Onthank Drive, Kilmarnock, on October 21 2007 by her son Tony Laing.

She was 44 when she was reported missing.

Officers recently carried out a forensic search at her former address in Kilmarnock as part of Operation Infinate, Ayrshire division’s enquiry into her disappearance.

No further evidence was recovered.

The last confirmed sighting of Ms Zheng, a Chinese national who is also known as Yu Rong Zheng, was in June 2007.

Jenny Zheng was last seen in 2007 (Police Scotland/PA)

Police launched a national and international investigation at the time of her disappearance but there have been no sightings of her nor any contact with family or friends since that date.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch, of Ayrshire CID, said: “Inquiries into long-term missing people are reviewed regularly and with regard to Ms Zheng, officers have decided to revisit her home and carry out a forensic search.

“Unfortunately, no further evidence was gleaned from the search, which was carried out over a number of days, and the search is now complete at this address.

“Jenny’s family have been kept up-to-date with our inquiries and the outcome of the search. They obviously still want to know where she is or what has happened to her.

“Our inquiry to trace Jenny is very much ongoing and we will continue to liaise with her family and including local representatives of the Chinese community, as part of our investigation into her disappearance.

“Anyone who may have information as to her whereabouts, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, or any detail that may assist officers in tracing her, to come forward. Police can be contacted via 101.”