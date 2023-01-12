Scottish restaurant named UK’s best in poll of diners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Scottish restaurant named UK’s best in poll of diners

By Press Association
January 12, 2023, 12:03 am
Head chef Stevie McLaughlin and general manager Dale Dewsbury at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie (Phil Wilkinson/PA)
Head chef Stevie McLaughlin and general manager Dale Dewsbury at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie (Phil Wilkinson/PA)

A Scottish restaurant has been named the best in the UK in a leading annual diners poll.

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at The Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire, was voted in first place out of 100 UK restaurants.

It claimed the top spot for what was described as its luxurious ingredients prepared with “impeccable skill and creativity” and attentive staff who are “knowledgeable in all respects”.

The restaurant currently holds two Michelin stars and in 2017 was the first Scottish establishment included in Les Grandes Tables du Monde, a guide listing 170 of the most distinguished restaurants in the world.

Head Chef Stevie McLaughlin, at the Andrew Fairlie restaurant at Gleneagles.
Head chef Stevie McLaughlin (Phil Wilkinson/PA)

Stevie McLaughlin, head chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, said: “While it is always an honour to receive commendation for the restaurant, the fact that Harden’s Top 100 is diner-led is a special honour and a particular testament to the hard work of the full team to ensure every guest has the best possible experience when they dine with us.

“This time four years ago, we were dealing with the terrible loss of our wonderful friend and mentor, Andrew Fairlie, and committed to maintain his incredible legacy.

“I’m extremely proud that we’re here today achieving these fantastic accolades.”

He added: “People knew Andrew as a champion of great food and service, and this ethos remains the same. We have a fantastic, talented team who are all invested and continue to be driven to maintain – and exceed – the standards set by Chef Andrew.”

Eight other Scottish restaurants made it into Harden’s Top 100 for 2023 – which is based on feedback from regular diners rather than a group of professional inspectors.

A total of 30,000 reports are submitted from a survey of 3,000 diners, with restaurants at all price levels included in the list.

The Kitchin in Edinburgh is ranked 5th in the UK, while the capital’s Restaurant Martin Wishart was 14th with The Little Chartroom, also in Edinburgh, at number 31.

Two Glasgow restaurants also made it on the list, with Cail Bruich coming in at number50 and Unalome at number 68.

Edinburgh was also revealed to be the UK city with the most listings in the Top 500 outside of London, with no fewer than 17 restaurants making it into the elite rank.

Peter Harden, co-founder of Harden’s, said: “Andrew Fairlie may sadly no longer be with us but his spirit lives on in this restaurant which bears his name. Reaching the top spot this year is a huge credit to his long-time lieutenants, head chef Stephen McLaughlin and general manager Dale Dewsbury.

“It has been an excellent year for Scotland’s representation in the Harden’s Top 100 as a whole, with restaurants in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Perthshire and Fife featuring. This, along with Edinburgh’s fantastic placement as second city with the most listings in the top 500, is testament to the superb quality and value offered by the country’s restaurant scene.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
'You've got a situation where there's no consequences to actions', said teacher Mike Sexton.
‘Worse than anything I saw in the US’: Aberdeen teacher poised to quit after…
2
David Bowie and nanny Marion Skene
Marion Skene: The Aberdeen nanny who died a year after David Bowie left her…
3
Cromarty Firth could make big gains from freeport status. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Cromarty Firth to win ‘freeport’ status as Aberdeen bid misses out
4
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Mostyn McKenzie store in Trinity Centre is closing down Picture shows; Mostyn McKenzie store Trinity Centre. Aberdeen. Erikka Askeland/DCT Media Date; 22/12/2022
Independent Aberdeen shoe shop to close after nearly 60 years
5
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
6
Camperdown Road crash
Man taken to hospital following crash on Aberdeen street
7
Gayle's Labrador in front of the ruins of the 12th Century Forvie Kirk - the only reminder of the 'lost' community.
Lost village: The abandoned Aberdeenshire community engulfed in sand
8
Graham Hay. Image: DC Thomson
‘Gentle giant’ in dock after losing temper with charity cyclists who set up camp…
9
Image: Chris Sumner
Businessman calls for inquiry into granite used at ‘disgraceful’ Union Terrace Gardens
10
Tracy Anne Menhinick is accused of endangering a child and making him endure unnecessary operations. Image: DC Thomson
Former nurse on trial accused of endangering child with ‘unnecessary’ operations

More from Press and Journal

CalMac ferry services face disruption. Image: Allan Milligan/ Isle of Eigg Residents Association.
Heavy rain and winds gusting to 70mph disrupt ferries and trains but sunshine forecast…
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers will be aiming to shut out rampant leader leaders Queen's Park on Saturday. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers relishes chance to slice gap on leaders Queen's Park
Hope of a solution for Elgin's urban gull problem. Image: DC Thomson
Glimmer of hope for a solution to Elgin's urban gull problem
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for commercial property Picture shows; Stuart Johnston, partner and head of commercial, north Scotland, DM Hall. don't know. Supplied by DM Hall Date; 29/05/2018
Unhappy with your business rates? Appeal them, says Stuart Johston of DM Hall
11 January 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, Midmar Street, Buckie, Scotland. This is from the Aberdeenshire Shield Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Aberdeen. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie celebrate the equaliser 2-2
Graeme Stewart thrilled after Buckie secure shot at Shield glory
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Scott MacLeod.. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
'It was horrific and humiliating': Revenge porn victim speaks out after cruel ex sends…
Bob MacIntyre.
Stephen Gallacher: Hero Cup is going to be thrilling spectacle - and I'll have…
Aberdeen International Airport passengers have donated more than £3,000 to the charity globes. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
Aberdeen Airport passengers raise £3,000 for charity by dropping 'leftover currencies' into collection globes
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. David Stewart leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture shows; David Stewart leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by David McPhee/ DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Morrisons worker who embezzled cigarettes and cash ordered to get saving
Scott Walker. Image: DC Thomson
Victim loses four teeth in drunken Aberdeen bar assault

Editor's Picks