Man in critical condition after collision with bus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pedestrian is in a critical condition in hospital after a collision involving a bus.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Nicolson Street, Edinburgh, at around 8pm on Wednesday.

Police said a 51-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

No-one else was injured.

The road was closed for an investigation into the crash and it reopened at around 4am on Thursday.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and we are asking anyone who can assist to get in touch.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw what happened or were driving and have dashcam footage that could help with our inquiries, then please make contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3101 of Wednesday January 11.