Domestic abuse victims say police lack ’empathy and understanding’, report finds

Police Scotland have been told further improvements are needed in the force’s handling of domestic abuse, with a new report revealing victims feel some officers “lack empathy and understanding”.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS) said “good progress” had been made across the justice system in dealing with such crimes, but that “significant challenges still exist in preventing this insidious form of criminal behaviour and protecting those who are vulnerable”.

Craig Naylor, HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland, said: “I am clear that while a great deal has been done to prioritise and tackle domestic abuse, this is still an area where further improvement is required.”

A total of 64,807 domestic abuse incidents were recorded in Scotland last year – with 32,776 (50.6%) reported to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

The report found domestic violence victims feel some Police Scotland officers ‘lack empathy and understanding’ (PA)

Homicide figures for the same period show that a partner or ex-partner was responsible in more than half (56%) of cases where women were killed.

HMICS stressed domestic abuse is still “under-reported”, pointing out that “significant social, economic and, at times, cultural barriers persist” to prevent victims coming forward.

The report, which makes a total of 14 recommendations to Police Scotland, went on to highlight the “lack of consistency in the quality of police response provided by attending officers”.

It said: “The victim experience is that the attitudes and behaviours of some officers lack empathy and understanding and some victims report that remarks made by officers reflect outdated attitudes.”

Recommending training be given, the report added: “Improved understanding of trauma and its effects will improve the response to the more complex aspects of domestic abuse.”

Meanwhile it said there was also a lack of “proactive updates” to victims from police about progress with investigations, with HMICS communications from the force described as “ad hoc” and “sporadic”.

It added: “The lack of a single point of contact or central point for victims to make contact causes frustration and distress, particularly for those who are repeat victims.”

The report also claimed that victims of domestic abuse are not “consistently being referred to support services”.

Mr Naylor said domestic abuse was an “abhorrent crime” which can have a “devastating” impact on its victims.

He added: “There is no doubt that domestic abuse, which is directed at men as well as women, has had a heightened profile in the public consciousness in the past decade with third sector and government input, in addition to that of criminal justice.

“New legislation has been introduced and Police Scotland has been at the forefront of tackling this most repugnant form of behaviour.”

Legislation passed by Holyrood made emotional abuse and coercive controlling behaviour a criminal offence.

Speaking about the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act of 2018, Assistant Chief Constable Bex Smith said: “This legislation was a significant step change in how Scotland’s criminal justice system deals with the full range of abusive behaviour.”

She said every officer in Police Scotland had been trained to apply this legislation, and added: “Every instance of domestic abuse is unique and we seek to tailor our response to the needs of the victims, including children who often witness abuse.

“We know we don’t always get it right, but we are listening and we recognise how crucial hearing the experience of victims is in helping us improve our response and deliver a service that meets their needs.”