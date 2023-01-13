Motorcyclist, 40, killed in road collision near Penicuik

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 40-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash in Midlothian.

The collision involved a black Suzuki motorbike and a white Kia Sportage car and it occurred at around 1.25pm on Thursday on the A702 at Boghall, near Penicuik.

Emergency services attended the incident and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Crash investigation work took place until around 6pm on Thursday, when the road was reopened.

Police officers in the area are now appealing for any information members of the public may have about the incident.

Sergeant Iain McIntrye said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and our inquiries into the circumstances of what happened are ongoing.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened and anyone driving in the area who has dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation to please get in touch.”