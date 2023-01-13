Covid-19 infections increase further across Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The proportion of people in Scotland with Covid-19 has increased further after hitting the highest level since last summer at the end of December.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) indicates that 219,600 people in private households in Scotland had Covid in the week ending December 31.

This equated to 4.17% of the population, up from 4.05% in the week ending December 28. That was about one in 25 people over both time periods.

Levels in the week to December 28 were at the highest they have been since the week ending July 16, 2022 when it was one in 20, according to the ONS.

Our #COVID19 Infection Survey shows that in the most recent week, infections: ▪️ decreased in England▪️ decreased in Wales▪️ continued to increase in Scotland▪️ the trend was uncertain in Northern Ireland ➡️ https://t.co/zHk3nbrO2J pic.twitter.com/nQPN1n2L1m — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) January 13, 2023

In England, around one in 25 people were estimated to have Covid-19 in the week ending January 3, while in Wales the figure was around one in 19.

The ONS said that in Northern Ireland, an estimated one in 14 people had the virus in the week to December 31, the latest for which figures are available.

Michelle Bowen, ONS head of health surveillance dissemination and strategy, said: “Although infections have decreased in England and Wales, rates remain high in both nations.

“Scotland has seen another week of increases, whilst the trend in Northern Ireland is uncertain.

“Cases have decreased across most English regions and age groups, however infections continue to rise in the over-70s.

“We will continue to monitor the data closely.”