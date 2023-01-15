Driver killed in motorway crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 32-year-old man has been killed in a crash on the M9 near Falkirk.

The incident, involving a silver Vauxhall Astra, happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions six and seven at around 6.35pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended but the man, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations took around five-and-a-half hours and police are now appealing for information from members of the public.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw, of Glenrothes Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died and our work to establish the full circumstances is ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle before the crash or who has dashcam footage that might help with our inquiries to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to police to contact us.”