Scots cutting back on dining out and takeaways, survey suggests

More than one million people living in Scotland have cut back on ordering takeaways, eating out and buying groceries, according to research.

The change in spending habits has been caused by rising energy bills, a study by Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) found.

The charity’s analysis of a YouGov poll, which looked at 1,002 adults living north of the border, showed 66% – equivalent to 1.4 million people if applied to the entire Scottish population – have cut back on eating or drinking out.

More than half (57%) were found to have cut back on ordering a takeaway.

And an estimated 61% have cut back on groceries, the research showed.

A total of 51% of adults were also found to be limiting costs by cooking less with gas or electric appliances.

Citizens Advice Scotland social justice spokesperson, David Hilferty, said: “The cost of living crisis is seeing people having to make increasingly difficult household spending decisions, and we see that lots of people are cutting back on food in various ways because of rising energy bills.

“For many people, that might mean skipping a takeaway or a meal in a restaurant, but for others it will be a straight choice between heating and eating.

“It is worth understanding that food inflation is another major factor of the cost-of-living crisis, so even if people are buying less food, they are likely paying more to do so.

“This is especially the case for those on the lowest incomes.”

CAS said it is running the campaign Big Energy Saving Winter, which encourages people to seek advice if they are worried about the cost of living and energy bills this winter.

Previous data from Citizens Advice Scotland found that one in 10 cost-of-living, energy-related cases across the Citizens Advice network also required food insecurity advice.

“We know there is an overlap in people coming to a CAB (Citizen’s Advice Bureau) for energy advice and needing help with food insecurity – in fact, that happens in one in 10 cases,” Mr Hilferty said.

“People who are worried and anxious about bills should know that the Citizens Advice network is here for them.

“Our advice is free, impartial and confidential and we are for everyone, whether you are working or not. Find out more at www.cas.org.uk/besw.”