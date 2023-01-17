Amber warning of snow issued as schools and nurseries closed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Amber warning of snow issued as schools and nurseries closed

By Press Association
January 17, 2023, 10:55 am
An amber alert for snow has been issued for parts of northern Scotland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
An amber alert for snow has been issued for parts of northern Scotland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Snow is continuing to cause disruption across some parts of Scotland, and more is forecast.

More than 100 schools and nurseries in Shetland, the Highlands and Aberdeenshire have been forced to close on Tuesday due to snow and icy conditions.

Road temperatures remain below 0C across the north and north-east, and Traffic Scotland has advised drivers in Moray, Angus, the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen city to use caution when travelling.

Officials said gritters are working around the clock to keep roads safe.

Aberdeenshire Council tweeted: “Gritters have been out since 5.40am treating all primary routes, followed by secondary routes and priority footpaths. Please take extra care on the roads today.”

Meanwhile, a Met Office warning for snow has been upgraded to an amber alert for the Highlands and Grampian, including Aberdeen, from 3pm on Tuesday until midnight.

The amber warning says there will be heavy snow which could lead to travel disruption, with rail delays and cancellations likely and a chance that some rural communities could be cut off.

Power cuts are also likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said on Tuesday: “A yellow warning for snow and ice, which cover the whole of northern-east and north-west in Scotland as well as the northern isles as well, started yesterday and runs all the way through to 9am tomorrow morning.

“That covers the continuation of frequent heavy snow showers for much of this area through today until tomorrow morning, so we could see 10-20cm of snow, but more likely to be 2-5cm of snow quite widely from the coastline to further inland.

“We’ve also issued an amber warning this morning within that area covering from Aberdeen along through to Inverness up to northern parts of Scotland, not quite reaching the coastline.

“We could have an accumulation of up to 15cm in quite a short period of time. The other element to this warning is the strong winds. This can cause the drifting of snow and potential gale force winds. Hence, why the amber warning has been issued.”

The Met Office also advised that people keep an eye on the forecast throughout the week as it is “likely” more warnings will be issued.

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service has increased the avalanche hazard alert in five areas, Glencoe, Creag Meagaidh, Lochaber, north Cairngorms and Torridon, to “considerable”, meaning there is a possibility of a natural avalanche occurring.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police remain stationed outside a property on Sunnybank Road this evening. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Man arrested after woman’s body found in flat
2
Police remain outside the flat on Sunnyside Road this morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police remain on Sunnyside Road more than a day after finding woman’s body in…
3
Scores of schools are shut across the north today due to the snow. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Tuesday January 17
4
Police cars outside the Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Four arrested after cannabis farm discovered at Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne
5
North East MSP Maggie Chapman. Image: Supplied
North-east MSP wants to ‘explore’ allowing children as young as eight to change gender
3
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court story Picture shows; Angela Cumming carried out a sexual assault during a hen party dare game.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Chris Sumner / Design Team Date; 13/01/2023
Mum, 60, guilty of sex assault on student after hen party dares game goes…
7
Christine and David Fox who took over the running of the Brander Lodge Hotel near Taynuilt last year have offered accommodation to residents of nearby Loch Awe Holiday Park, who are facing eviction.
Hotel offers accommodation to Loch Awe caravan park residents facing eviction
8
weather warning
Upgraded amber warning for snow issued by Met Office as schools are forced to…
9
Huntly Arms Hotel
Four charged after cannabis farm discovered at Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Terry Flintoff leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court, left, and from Facebook, right. Picture shows; Terry Flintoff.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenage dealer caught with heroin and cannabis worth £16,000 inside backpack

More from Press and Journal

fire crews
Six firefighters rescued by coastguard near Fraserburgh after fire engine slips on ice into…
Sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, from Aberdeen, died in the fire. Image: PA/Police Scotland
Perth hotel owner claims safety fears 'untrue' following fire that killed Aberdeen sisters
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Sarah Craig attacked refugees outside the Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen Picture shows; Sarah Craig and The Copthorne Hotel in Aberdeen. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Racist's sickening attack on Afghan refugees on Aberdeen street
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf Club's Jonathan Dobson. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Captain Jonathan Dobson delighted to finally capture Newburgh championship - despite stress of…
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart chops down Fashion Sakala of Rangers. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Period of self-reflection needed for Anthony Stewart - and Aberdeen boss Jim…
Culter's Ryan Smart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter boss' praise after 'dynamic' attacking display against Ellon United…
The Inverness Lidl store on Telford Street was broken in to earlier this week with a quantity of alcohol stolen. Picture by SANDY McCOOK
Lidl is not giving up on building a new supermarket in Inverness - despite…
Quiz has closed its doors in the Bon Accord/St Nicholas Centre. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson
Fashion retailer Quiz closes its store in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre and moves instead…
Tain Sheriff Court
Thief walked into home where mum was putting child to bed
Cove Rangers loan signing Declan Glass. Image: SNS
Declan Glass hopes injury worries are over after joining for second Cove Rangers loan…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented