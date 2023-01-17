Police launch attempted murder probe after car driven into officers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Detectives are hunting a car driven into a police motorcyclist in Edinburgh just days after it failed to stop at another incident.

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a black Audi A1 was driven at officers who tried to pull the car over in the Newhaven area last Wednesday. One officer was injured.

The incident came two days after officers tried to pull the vehicle over in the Liberton area of the city, but the driver sped from the scene, causing one officer to jump to safety.

Detective inspector Gordon Couper, of Corstorphine CID, said: “Violence against our people is not tolerated and we can be incredibly thankful that none of the officers involved in these two incidents were seriously injured as a result of this individual’s unacceptable and dangerous actions.”

The driver of the vehicle is described as a slim, white man aged 18-22 with short brown, curly hair.

During the first incident on Monday January 9, a passenger described as a white man of a similar age was in the car, police said.

At about 4.50pm, the car was flagged down by officers in Ravenswood Avenue in connection with a suspected traffic offence.

But as officers tried to engage with the driver, the car sped off in the direction of Walter Scott Avenue.

Two days later on Wednesday January 11 at around 4.15pm, the same vehicle was spotted by police motorcycle officers in Lindsay Road.

When the driver was told to stop in Bathfield, police said the car was driven directly at officers, injuring one of them, before heading in the Granton direction.

Mr Couper has urged anyone with information about the Audi, which had the number plate K3 OXK, to contact detectives.

“If you witnessed these incidents, were driving in the areas at the times in question, or believe you’ve seen the vehicle involved, please come forward and contact police on 101, quoting incident 1853 of January 17,” he said.