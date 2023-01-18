Air fryers help retailers to best monthly performance in 20 years – trade body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Air fryers help retailers to best monthly performance in 20 years – trade body

By Press Association
January 18, 2023, 12:03 am Updated: January 18, 2023, 9:30 am
Air fryer sales helped boost retailers (PA)
Air fryer sales helped boost retailers (PA)

Energy-savvy shoppers snapping up air fryers and heated clothes airers helped push Scottish retailers to their best monthly performance in two decades.

Total sales in Scotland increased by 11.3% in December compared to the year before, the Scottish Retail Consortium said on Wednesday, but when adjusted for inflation the year-on-year figure was slashed to just 3.9%.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said after two years of Covid misery, retailers were “finally able to toast sparkling Christmas sales as 2022 finished with a flourish” but warned they were “far from being out of the woods yet” because of the pandemic’s economic legacy and high inflation.

“December’s retail sales shone compared to recent months, and the comparable month the year before, as shoppers returned to spending and took advantage of the first Christmas in three years without pandemic-era curbs or instructions to shun socialising,” he said.

Person holding shopping basket in supermarket
Food sales rose by more than 11% in December compared to the same month in 2021 (Julien Behal/PA)

With the cost of gas and electricity having soared, consumers hungry to save cash on their energy bills this winter helped push up sales north of the border.

Sales of air fryers, slow cookers and heated clothes airers performed well, the consortium’s analysis said, as did blankets and bedding.

And the cold snap in December, which the Met Office recorded as the only colder than average month last year – and at its coldest saw temperatures plunge as low as -17.3C in Braemar, Aberdeenshire – helped push sales of winter coats and boots.

Total food sales increased by 11.5% compared to December 2021, when they had grown by just 1.2%, and total non-food sales rose by 11%, the consortium’s Retail Sales Monitor figures said.

Mr Lonsdale said: “Retail sales grew by almost 4% in real terms, the highest in three years, and at a much faster rate than during the second half of 2022.

Shoppers
Winter clothes sales increased during December’s cold snap (PA)

“In gross terms, taking into account inflation and excluding Covid-era distortions, this was the best monthly performance in 20 years.”

But, despite retailers seeing good sales, Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG, said the the volume of goods people were buying was significantly down compared to 12 months ago, which could largely be put down to goods costing more.

He said: “With Christmas behind us, retailers are facing a challenging few months as consumers manage rising interest rates and energy prices by reducing their non-essential spending, and industrial action across a number of sectors could also impact sale.

“The strong demand across certain categories that has protected some retailers will undoubtedly fall away so we can expect high street casualties as we head into the spring.

“The first half of the year will be tough for retail and a case of survival of the fittest, but we expect to see demand increase as 2023 progresses.”

