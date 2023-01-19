Celtic Connections performers tune up for 30th anniversary concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celtic Connections performers tune up for 30th anniversary concert

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 12:03 am Updated: January 19, 2023, 2:48 pm
Scottish traditional musician Ross Ainslieand Louisiana father-daughter duoDirk and Amelia Powellwarm up for Celtic Connections, which begins on Thursday (Celtic Connections/PA)
Scottish traditional musician Ross Ainslieand Louisiana father-daughter duoDirk and Amelia Powellwarm up for Celtic Connections, which begins on Thursday (Celtic Connections/PA)

Thousands of musicians from across the world are set to perform across Glasgow as traditional music festival Celtic Connections marks its 30th year.

The opening concert on Thursday at the city’s Royal Concert Hall involves artists who have featured over the past three decades, including Scandinavian folk roots band Basco, Western Isles band Peat and Diesel, Irish musician Liam O Maonlai, fiddle legend Duncan Chisholm, Scottish Dance Theatre and the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland.

They will be joined by a big band which was originally brought together for the 2021 digital opening night and who will now perform in person.

The festival, which runs until February 5, includes performances from artists from the US, Mali and Morocco.

Since its start in 1994 with 66 events at one venue, Celtic Connections now has four times as many at 25 sites throughout the city.

Among those performing this year are Scottish Album of the Year award winner Fergus McCreadie, who joins harpist and composer Maeve Gilchrist and Mr McFall’s String Quartet for a concert at The Mackintosh Church, while the sole remaining member of Zimbabwean rock band The Bhundu Boys, Rise Kagona, will take to the stage at Saint Luke’s.

James Grant and The Hallelujah Strings will perform at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, with a second date added due to audience demand.

Concluding events include the final of the BBC Young Traditional Musician of the Year competition.

Donald Shaw, Celtic Connections creative producer, said: “Sharing our music and our arts is a vital part of our human existence – it allows us to feel rooted in place and connected to one another, enriching our lives in the process.

“Over the last 30 years, this is what Celtic Connections has always been about.

Celtic Connections 2021
The Karen Matheson Band performing at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall at Celtic Connections 2021 (Gaelle Beri/PA)

“As we take a moment to recognise and appreciate what we’ve managed to achieve over the last three decades, we go into this year’s festival with feelings of immense determination, pride and gratitude.

“As ever we’re incredibly excited to be welcoming people from across Scotland and the world to Glasgow to enjoy the very best in Celtic, folk, roots and world music.”

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said: “Celtic Connections shines a bright cultural light in the winter darkness and I’m delighted the Scottish Government is able to support this year’s 30th anniversary event.

“This year’s stunning line up of musicians reflects the huge amount of talent we have in Scotland and also the festival’s standing internationally as world-famous artists travel to Glasgow to take part in the celebrations.”

