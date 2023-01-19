Warmer summers see moths and butterflies flourish in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More moths and butterflies have been spotted in Scotland over the last several years due to warmer summers, figures show.

Moths have shown a recovery in numbers since 2015 and butterflies have seen a rapid increase since 2015/16 because of the warmer weather, data from NatureScot on the abundance of land and sea creatures in Scotland reveals.

But breeding seabirds have declined 41% between 1994 and 2019, with an 8% drop from 2016 to 2019, though land birds have remained stable since 2004.

NatureScot monitored around 337 land-based species and found numbers were stable between 1994 and 2019, with an increase of 14% from 2016 to 2019.

The number of insects increased 24% between 1994 and 2016.

The year 1994 was chosen as a baseline because it is the earliest for which there are comprehensive records.

Evidence suggests biodiversity had already declined markedly prior to then.