Bank transfers land for new concert hall

By Press Association
January 19, 2023, 11:15 am
Alison Rose and Gavin Reid view a model of the centre (Paul Chappells/PA)
Alison Rose and Gavin Reid view a model of the centre (Paul Chappells/PA)

Bank bosses have handed over the site which will become home to Edinburgh’s first new concert hall for more than 100 years.

The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) transferred the land, at the rear of its Dundas House building in the New Town, to Impact Scotland – the charity taking the project forward.

Work to clear the site is expected to be completed during 2023, with building work starting after that.

Construction of the new Dunard Centre – which will have seating for more than 1,000 people – was approved by planning authorities in November 2021.

Handover of land
Alison Rose and Gavin Reid visited the site for the handover (Paul Chappells/PA)

When completed, the centre will be the new home of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, as well becoming a venue for the Edinburgh International Festival.

Alison Rose, chief executive of the NatWest Group, which includes RBS, said: “Edinburgh is a global capital and world stage for international arts, culture and music.

“The Dunard Centre will provide further space to continue that tradition and offer further opportunity for more musicians and artists to develop and create.

“This project is a great example of what can be achieved with close collaboration across the city’s public and private sectors. Royal Bank of Scotland is delighted to play a part in helping bring this project to life.”

Handover of land
Alison Rose and Gavin Reid view the plans for the Dunard Centre (Paul Chappells/PA)

Ms Rose visited the site on Thursday with Gavin Reid, co-chair of Impact Scotland and chief executive of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, to mark the handover.

He said: “Together, we are building a bold and brilliant venue which is an expression of faith in our city, our country and our future.

“The Dunard Centre will be a place where musicians and audiences come together to create and share extraordinary experiences.”

The project is being funded with donations, on top of £25 million from the Scottish and UK governments and the City of Edinburgh Council, as part of the City Region Deal.

RBS is supporting the project by providing a long-term lease for the land, which sits directly behind Dundas House on St Andrew Square.

A campaign is well under way to secure the remaining funds required before construction begins.

