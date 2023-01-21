Red squirrel sightings reported by public boost work to save species

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Red squirrel sightings reported by public boost work to save species

By Press Association
January 21, 2023, 12:04 am
The population of red squirrels has increased (Raymond Leinster/PA)
The population of red squirrels has increased (Raymond Leinster/PA)

Hundreds of red squirrel sightings reported by the public will be a vital part of work to save the “iconic” species, conservationists have said.

People across the country reported sightings of the creatures during the annual Great Scottish Squirrel Survey Week in October.

A total of 659 participants reported 255 grey squirrel and 510 red squirrel sightings – more than triple the number reported in a typical week.

Organisers of the fourth annual survey said the work is invaluable in building a picture of both red and grey squirrel populations across the country.

The information directly influences work by Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels, a project led by the Scottish Wildlife Trust that has been going for the last 14 years to help save the species.

The survey confirmed the only red squirrel population in the Highlands is safe and free of greys due to the efforts of staff protecting the Highland Boundary Fault Line.

Red Squirrel
The red squirrel population in Aberdeen has increased (Raymond Leinster/PA)

It also showed that concerted work in Aberdeen has been very successful, with reds returning and grey numbers significantly decreasing in the city.

In the south of Scotland, a mix of the two species remains, but volunteers are working hard to keep numbers of grey squirrels low.

Nicole Still, programme manager at Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels, said: “We are deeply grateful to all volunteers and members of the public for submitting their sightings during the 2022 Great Scottish Squirrel Survey.

“Sightings of both species are vital as we work across the country, collaborating with partners and stakeholders to help save the iconic red squirrel from its main threat, the non-native grey squirrel.

“We strongly encourage people to continue to report sightings with us, just this small act of citizen participation can make a big difference to our efforts.”

Sightings of the squirrels can be reported all year on the group’s website.

