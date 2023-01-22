More people are turning heating down due to rising bills, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More people are turning heating down due to rising bills, study finds

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 12:04 am
More people are turning there heating down (Yui Mok/PA)
More people are turning there heating down (Yui Mok/PA)

An estimated 1.7 million adults in Scotland are turning down the heat as their bills rise, a new study from Citizens Advice Scotland has found.

A analysis from the charity by YouGov has estimated that 1.7 million adults (78% of adults in Scotland who have cut back on household spending due to energy costs) are turning down the thermostat or not heating all the rooms in their home in order to deal with rising energy costs.

Due to this, the charity is running Big Energy Saving Winter, a campaign encouraging people to seek advice if they are worried about the cost of living and energy bills this winter.

Data from previous years from Citizens Advice Scotland found that one in 10 cost of living energy related cases across the Citizens Advice network also required food insecurity advice.

Elderly winter stock
Bills are increasing for energy (Peter Byrne/PA)

Analysis released last week for the campaign found that an estimated 1.3 million adults in Scotland have cut back on groceries because of rising energy bills.

CAS Social Justice spokesperson David Hilferty said: “As the cost of living continues to rise people are turning down thermostats and not heating every room in their home to deal with energy prices.

“In some cases that may be a sensible move to reduce costs; however, for others it may create long-term health problems if their home isn’t adequately heated or cold.

“Anyone worried about bills, the cost of living and cold homes can turn to the Citizens Advice network for help. Visit cas.org.uk/besw to find an advice option that works for you, whether that is one to one in a local CAB or through one of our online platforms.

“Our advisers get real results – last year we unlocked £132 million for people and on average those who saw a financial gain after seeking advice were £4,200 better off. That could be actually life-changing money this winter.

“We are for everyone regardless of if they are in work or not, and our advice is free, impartial and confidential. We don’t judge, we just help so anyone who is struggling in a cold home should seek advice as soon as possible.”

