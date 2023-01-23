First orbital rocket launch from Scotland could blast off in October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

First orbital rocket launch from Scotland could blast off in October

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 12:03 am
SaxaVord hopes to have its first launch later this year (SaxaVord UK Spaceport)
SaxaVord hopes to have its first launch later this year (SaxaVord UK Spaceport)

The UK’s first orbital rocket launch could blast off from the Shetland islands in October or November this year, spaceport bosses have said.

SaxaVord spaceport, on the northern tip of the Shetland Islands, is preparing to host the first vertical launch of satellites from UK soil.

It comes after Spaceport Cornwall attempted a horizontal satellite launch earlier in January.

The rocket left the wing of Virgin Orbit’s 747 jet but it failed to deliver its payload to orbit due to an “anomaly” in the second stage.

Scott Hammond, director of operations at SaxaVord spaceport, acknowledged there is often uncertainty around timetables for private space launches.

However, he said a recent agreement with a German company, Rocket Factory Augsburg, would see them begin testing their engines in the summer ahead of a launch later in the year.

He told the PA news agency: “Probably in July, we’re going to start full stage testing. That will be the full, first stage, nine engines all firing for about three minutes.

“So that’ll be really, really impressive. I expect about four months or so of that depending on success.

“And then we’re looking with Rocket Factory to launch towards the end of the year, for the orbital launch.”

He expects a lot of spectators for the first launch, saying: “It’s incredible how this industry excites people.”

Other space companies have indicated they will use SaxaVord as a base for satellite launches or engine testing.

Another German company, HyImpulse Technologies, is expected to launch a suborbital rocket in August this year, Mr Hammond said.

Meanwhile, US company ABL have been contracted to carry out the launch of the UK’s Pathfinder mission, using another launch pad at the spaceport.

Located on the northerly tip of Unst on land which used to be part of an RAF base, the site is well positioned for launches to polar orbit and sun-sun-synchronous orbits.

However, SaxaVord is not the only site in Scotland aiming to host orbital rocket launches, Space Hub Sutherland is building its own facilities on the A’Mhoine peninsula.

Mr Hammond was critical of development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise’s (HIE) involvement in the Sutherland site, saying it was unfair “state aid” to a competitor.

HIE have provided funding for the spaceport and leases it out to a private operator.

Mr Hammond said: “State aid should only be in if there’s market failure, there is no market failure because we’re a private spaceport.”

He added: “Don’t put public money where it’s not needed.”

A spokesman for Highlands and Islands Enterprise said: “As the region’s economic development agency, HIE recognises the potential of the space sector to create jobs and growth across the Highlands and Islands.

“We are in regular contact with SaxaVord Spaceport and will always respond if and when issues are raised or information is requested.”

