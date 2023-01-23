Graduate’s hygiene kit could ‘make a difference’ to women all over the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Graduate’s hygiene kit could ‘make a difference’ to women all over the world

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 12:03 am Updated: January 23, 2023, 12:14 am
Erin Reid started LU Innovations after being ‘infuriated’ with the lack of hygiene products for women in the outdoors (LU Innovations/PA)
Erin Reid started LU Innovations after being ‘infuriated’ with the lack of hygiene products for women in the outdoors (LU Innovations/PA)

An outdoor enthusiast has designed a new kit that aims to reduce the risk of infection and toxic shock syndrome for women in remote locations.

Erin Reid, 25, was “infuriated” at the lack of products and support for women when they have their periods in remote locations.

Women in remote locations, including adventurers, and armed forces personnel, can be at risk from urinary tract infections (UTIs), toxic shock, or infertility because of poor hygiene caused by such remote environments, where there is no access to toilets, handwashing facilities, or places to dispose of used sanitary products.

The Edinburgh Napier University graduate used that as the inspiration to develop her LU Innovations menstrual hygiene kit, which could “make a difference in the lives of women around the world”.

It includes a reusable menstrual cup, a sanitation system to clean it on the go, and an applicator, which can be used to apply it without the need for clean hands.

The new product is being developed with support from Converge, which helps universities and research institutes bring forward new products for sale.

Ms Reid said: “I love being outdoors, especially cycling, hillwalking, and my time with the University Officer Training Corps, but I’ve always been infuriated by the lack of products, solutions, and education for women who have their periods in remote environments.”

However she said that coming up with the idea for LU “was only the start of the journey” describing the help she received from Converge as being “essential”.

She said: “Our adventures shouldn’t stop just because our periods start, and the support that I’ve received from Converge will be essential in helping adventurers to continue enjoying the outdoors, even when they’re in remote locations during their periods.

“I can’t wait to start selling my first product, which will mean women can continue enjoying the outdoors because they’ll have their own LU to hand even if there’s not a proper loo around when they have their period.”

LU Innovations is currently working with Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen to further develop product design, with experts from the Medical Device Manufacturing Centre at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh advising on relevant healthcare standards.

It comes after the company won last year’s Converge Create Change Challenge, as well the Rose Award prize sponsored by the Royal Bank of Scotland to help women starting a  businesses.

Ms Reid is now seeking to raise £200,000 in seed funding for her company, and also bring on board a business partner and a non-executive director to help it grow.

Dr Claudia Cavalluzzo, executive director of Converge, said: “Erin Reid and her LU Innovations are great examples of the drive that lies at the heart of Converge, to give everyone the chance to solve a problem, no matter their background or gender.

“Erin spotted a problem that she wanted to fix and teaming up with Converge and our university partners will help her to make a difference in the lives of women around the world.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has ‘plenty in the tank’ to stay on as first…
4
A 36-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance at the BP garage in Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
5
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Granville Gordon leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash
8
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Marion Singleton successfully finished her walk up Bennachie after previously needing to be airlifted off the hill. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
'They are the angels in the sky': Hillwalker raises cash for SCAA following Bennachie…
Aberdeen Women were beaten 1-0 by Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women's 1-0 defeat to Hearts in SWPL 1 was 'tough'…
Sarah and Gordon Brown pictured in 2010.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Stagecoach tycoon's 'human trafficking' charge
NHS Grampian dealt with its highest EVER number of slips, trips and falls on Friday. Image: DC Thomson Graphics
NHS Grampian deals with highest EVER number of falls patients on Friday - five…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen, Caley Thistle, Cove and Elgin discover potential Scottish Cup opponents
The crash happened on King Street in Peterhead Image: Google Maps.
Car and van collide on Peterhead's King Street
Workers are currently trying to stop the gas leak in Stonehaven. Image: Frank O'Donnell / DC Thomson.
Gas leak prompts closure of Stonehaven street
Buckie Thistle forward Josh Peters.
Buckie Thistle maintain two-point lead at top of Highland League with victory over Inverurie…
Campaigners pushing for the A9 to be dualled say our latest mobile speed camera figures show the average cameras are doing nothing to improve driver behaviour. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Tmson
Almost 3,000 drivers on A9 caught speeding by mobile cameras since 2019
Huntly attacker Robbie Foster. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Robbie Foster at the double as Huntly defeat Deveronvale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented