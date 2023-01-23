Hundreds of NHS buildings in Scotland still contain deadly asbestos: Research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hundreds of NHS buildings in Scotland still contain deadly asbestos: Research

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 12:03 am
Hundreds of NHS buildings in Scotland still contain asbestos, new research has revealed (Stephen Pond/PA)
Hundreds of NHS buildings in Scotland still contain asbestos, new research has revealed (Stephen Pond/PA)

Patients cannot afford to wait any longer for asbestos to be removed from hospitals, it has been warned, as hundreds of health service buildings were found to still contain the potentially cancer-causing material.

Asbestos was found in at least 695 NHS buildings in Scotland, research released on Monday revealed, and it found all of the properties NHS Dumfries and Galloway and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde are dutyholder for had the material in.

Roz Foyer, general secretary to the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC), said the “stark report” underlined the “grave concerns” her union had about the extent of asbestos in public buildings north of the border.

Roz Foyer in red coat holding microphone
Roz Foyer, general secretary to the Scottish Trades Union Congress (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Death and illness from asbestos-related conditions is not just a legacy from the past, it is in the here and now for thousands of people in Scotland,” she said.

“It would be unforgivable if governments and politicians continued to sit on their hands whilst people could be needlessly put at risk.”

She called for an “urgent plan for stepping up asbestos removal” with Scotland’s patients “unable to wait any longer”, but the Scottish Government said the material was “only dangerous when disturbed which is why it is important it remain in-situ while it is in a ‘good’ condition”.

man stood outside building with red scarf
Ian Lavery is chairman of Westminster’s All-Party Parliamentary Group on Asbestos (Aaron Chown/PA)

The 695 sites where asbestos was revealed was the majority of those surveyed, the STUC said.

Asbestos can be dangerous if not left alone because it causes Asbestosis.

Among its dangers it can develop into Mesothelioma, a type of incurable cancer which mainly affects the lining of the lungs.

The tiny fibres can easily get into the lungs, where they get stuck, and then damage them over time, with the cancer typically developing more than 20 years after exposure.

Use of the asbestos was banned in 1999, but materials containing asbestos are still found in many older buildings – with the fibre-like material once used for insulation, flooring and roofing.

The Health and Safety executive said asbestos was still the biggest workplace killer, and the STUC said Britain has some of the highest rates of Mesothelioma in the world.

The research, by the STUC, the Trades Union Congress, and the All Party Parliamentary Group on Occupational Safety and Health, made its findings from research carried out in the during the first half of 2022.

MP Ian Lavery, chairman of the UK parliament’s asbestos group, described the findings as “shocking” which exposed the “extent of risk to dangerous carcinogenic exposure in the very places designed to nurture our health”.

“Thousands of people are dying every year of asbestos-related illness, with thousands more being diagnosed,” he said.

“If asbestos is in a building, it will at some point become dangerous if it’s disturbed, so we need plans in place for its removal from all public buildings.”

The Scottish Government spokesman said: “We recognise the hazard of asbestos and the risks to health it poses, however asbestos is only dangerous when disturbed which is why it is important it remain in-situ while it is in ‘good’ condition, and that all Health and Safety Executive guidance is followed when planning and carrying out any removal.

“This is the situation for managing asbestos in NHS buildings across the UK. For example, NHS England ahs found that over 90% of their buildings checked in the last three years have been found to have asbestos containing material.”

