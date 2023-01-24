Man left with serious injuries after Edinburgh blade attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was left with serious injuries after being struck by a blade in an early hours attack.

A 30-year-old man was approached by five men in Edinburgh’s Ferniehill Drive on Monday at 2.20am, where he was then struck with the weapon.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Petrie, of Edinburgh CID, said: “The man was seriously injured in this attack and it is vital we trace those responsible.

“I’m appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to come forward.”

Once the victim, who was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment, was attacked the suspects made off in a car, driving along Ferniehill Road towards Gilmerton.

Police Scotland said two of the suspects have been described as being men of thin build, around 5ft 6-8ims, wearing black balaclavas, black gloves and black shoes.

A third was of medium build, around 5ft 4ins, dressed all in black with a black body warmer over the top, black gloves and balaclava, with a local Edinburgh accent.

Officers said anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 230 of January 23.

Mr Petrie said anyone with dashcam footage or video from their own security cameras should also contact the force, as it “could prove vital” to the investigation.