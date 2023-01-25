Water restored to 100,000 properties after pipe bursts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Supplies have been restored to about 100,000 properties left without water after a major pipe burst.

A 36in water main burst in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire on Tuesday afternoon and led to flooding in the area, as well as interrupting supplies for customers in parts of Glasgow.

The force of the mains bursting split Auchenhowie Road open, and children at the Lullaby Lane nursery had to take shelter in the nearby Rangers Training Centre.

Scottish Water said around 250,000 customers – in around 100,000 properties – were affected.

The company said that customers were reconnected by late on Tuesday evening.

It said there were “isolated reports” of some customers being without water in the city centre on Wednesday, and that these were being investigated.

Work to repair the burst main has now begun and Glasgow Road and part of Auchenhowie Road remain closed.

Georgina Reid, Scottish Water corporate Affairs manager for the west, said: “We’re aware that there are some isolated reports of no water from customers in and around Glasgow city centre this morning.

“This is under investigation, and we will be liaising directly with those customers that have contacted us this morning.

“We would urge any customers in this area who still have no water to contact us so we can investigate.

“As we continue to ensure all of our customers are back in supply, we have begun assessing the damage so we can carry out the repairs and reinstate the road as soon as possible.

“We sincerely apologise to all customers affected and we would like to thank everyone for their patience while we carry out these major repairs.”

The burst water main interrupted supplies for customers in Glasgow city centre and the Knightswood, Yoker, Scotstoun, Partick, Kelvinside, Tradeston and Ibrox areas of the city.

Scottish Water said customers may experience low/intermittent water pressure or discoloured water, adding if water is brown then this is the natural lying sediment within the mains that has been disturbed.

It advised customers to allow their cold water kitchen tap to run at reduced pressure until this runs clear.

The company said that if anyone experiences white water, this is air in the water supply following the interruption and will settle within 24/48hrs.

The burst caused some localised flooding and damage to roads and some routes will need to be closed for repairs.