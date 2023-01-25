Birth certificate of football great Jock Stein among documents released online

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Legendary football manager Jock Stein’s birth certificate is one of a set of Scottish birth, marriage and death records now available online.

Mr Stein led Celtic to victory in the European Cup in 1967 and also managed the Scottish national team.

His birth certificate from 1922, showing his actual name as John, is among the new entries being made available for the first time on the National Records of Scotland’s family history website, ScotlandsPeople.

Jock Stein’s birth entry (ScotlandsPeople/PA)

Scanned images added to the site this month include other births from 1922, marriages recorded in 1947 and death entries from 1972.

Monarch of the Glen and Whisky Galore author Compton Mackenzie’s death certificate is also among the new documents added.

Mr Mackenzie, full name Sir Edward Montague Compton Mackenzie, died in Edinburgh in 1972 at the age of 89.

Compton Mackenzie’s death certificate (ScotlandsPeople/PA)

Veronica Schreuder, National Records of Scotland archivist, said: “The release of new records on ScotlandsPeople is always exciting for researchers and the birth, marriage and death records now added to the site will help many people find out more about their family history.

“Each year’s records contain a wealth of information for those just starting to map out their family tree and for those seeking to branch out their understanding, from the comfort of their own homes.”