Pedestrian killed in A9 crash

A 42-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in Perth.

The collision happened at around 1.30pm on Wednesday on the southbound carriageway of the A9 between the Inveralmond and Broxden roundabouts.

The pedestrian was struck by a Peugeot 2008 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 31-year-old woman, was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

The road was closed to allow for an investigation at the scene and fully reopened at around 7pm.

Police Sergeant Kevin Wilkie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and everyone affected by this crash.

“Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information or dashcam footage from the road at the time to get in touch.”