Coronavirus deaths fall in weekly update

Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell last week, the latest figures show.

Data from National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows there were 83 deaths involving Covid-19 in the week to January 22, which was 19 fewer than the previous week.

It means that as of Sunday there have been 16,654 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 22 Jan 2023, 16,654 COVID-19 related deaths registered. 83 deaths registered in the last week, 19 fewer than the previous week. Deaths from all causes (provisional) 16 to 22 Jan 202: 1,699 (277 or 19% above the 5-year average). Read the report: https://t.co/2TvIOvoRKQ pic.twitter.com/6vd5Fyvsf0 — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) January 26, 2023

It comes after Public Health Scotland (PHS) figures showed that in the week ending January 22 there were on average 891 patients in hospital with Covid-19, a 22.3% decrease from the previous week.

In the week to Sunday there were nine new admissions to intensive care units with a laboratory confirmed test of Covid-19.

This was a decrease of 10 from the previous week.