Student halls still poor despite rocketing cost, NUS Scotland says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Student halls still poor despite rocketing cost, NUS Scotland says

By Press Association
January 27, 2023, 12:04 am
Student rents have soared by 34% between 2018 and 2021, NUS Scotland said (Chris Ison/PA)
Student rents have soared by 34% between 2018 and 2021, NUS Scotland said (Chris Ison/PA)

Student rents have soared by 34% between 2018 and 2021, but the NUS said that despite the hike accommodation remains unfit for purpose.

NUS Scotland said students had been forced to live in unsafe and unfinished buildings, could not find housing for months, and had been forced to live in hostels or sleep on friends’ sofas.

Ellie Gomersal, the union’s president, said the Scottish Government could not “afford to continue on its path of inaction”.

“It must quickly reinstate the rent freeze and make it so that students have the same rights as other members of society to leave unsuitable tenancies and to be protected from unfair evictions,” she said.

In the union’s housing strategy report published on Friday, it called for a series of changes to the student housing system and called for the reinstatement of the rent freeze while a “more sustainable system of fair renting is found”.

But the Scottish Government said it found rent caps had “no practical impact” because rents were typically set to last the academic year and rarely allowed for in-tenancy increases.

The NUS report also called for a regulator of purpose-built student accommodation – or PBSAs – which would give student tenants more rights to leave tenancies when needed and to be protected from unfair evictions.

This type of accommodation was one of the most common types of housing for students in the country, with about one quarter of UK full time students living them during term time.

It means of 307,000 university students in Scotland, 77,000 live in student halls of which private companies have become the main provider.

The Fighting for students: Towards a student housing strategy for Scotland report also found instances of mould and disrepair in properties, as well as plumbing that did not work, safeguarding dangers with workers walking into students’ rooms without notice, some left without fresh water for up to 96 hours and sleepless nights because of faulty fire alarms.

Ms Gomersall said the NUS report showed the “appalling state of the purpose built student accommodation sector”.

“Whilst 12% of students have experienced homelessness since starting their studies, unchecked rent increases have allowed landlords to make untold profits,” she said.

“In the same period that rents have increased by 34%, student support has only increased by 4.5%.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Our engagement with the sector showed that the rent cap in students’ halls and PBSA had no practical impact because rents are set annually, typically lasting the entire academic year, and rarely allow for in-tenancy increases.

“As a result we have concluded that the rent cap should be suspended for now as this will allow ministers to revive the provisions if fresh evidence shows that there would be a benefit from doing so.

“The protections from eviction introduced in October remain in place and all students living in the mainstream private rented sector will continue to be protected by the rent cap for in-tenancy rent rises.

“For the year ahead, we would encourage providers to have rent affordability as a high priority given the pressures of the continuing cost crisis. And our ongoing review of PBSA is looking at a range of issues in student accommodation including affordability of rents and tenants’ rights.”

The NUS report also found since Covid-19 students have been finding it harder to find housing because of higher intakes of students at universities, a shrinking shared house market, and being priced out of cities.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

ferries
Major disruption to ferry services due to strong winds forecast for Shetland and Western…
Ross County's William Akio celebrates scoring his equaliser against Aberdeen.
Ross County forward William Akio joins Raith Rovers on loan
Gerry McDonagh celebrates after opening the scoring for Cove Rangers against Dunipace. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Striker Gerry McDonagh leaves Cove Rangers 'by mutual consent'
Invergordon Town Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Give it to someone who will make it work for the community': Invergordon Museum…
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie joins Peterhead on long-term deal
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 30
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Watford defender Mattie Pollock 'agrees deal' to join Aberdeen
2
Flybe administration
All flights cancelled and 240 jobs at risk as reborn Flybe collapses into administration
Farmers gathered at Thura Mains run by the Mackay family.
Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores

Editor's Picks

Most Commented