Sharp drop in Covid-19 cases in Scotland

There has been a sharp decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in Scotland, according to new figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated one in 55 people north of the border had the virus in the week up to January 17.

The figure dropped substantially from the previous week, when the ONS estimated one in 30 people had the virus.

The latest data (week ending 17 January 2023 for England, Wales and Scotland, and 14 January 2023 for Northern Ireland) from our #COVID19 Infection Survey. Infections continued to decrease across the whole of the UK in the latest week📉 ➡️ https://t.co/LeZVDcQYcI pic.twitter.com/d1DhO7lGPn — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) January 27, 2023

As part of its Covid infection survey, the statistical body said the most recent figure was equivalent to 92,400 people in Scotland or 1.76% of the population – down from 3.26% the previous week.

England currently has the lowest coronavirus rate of the nations in the UK, with one in 60 estimated to have the virus, compared to one in 55 in Wales and one in 30 in Northern Ireland.

Michelle Bowen, the head of health surveillance dissemination and strategy at the ONS, said: “The picture is generally a positive one, but we will continue to monitor the data closely.”