Fresh appeal over hillwalker reported missing one week ago

Police are re-appealing for information to help trace a walker one week after he was reported missing.

Ross Kinghorn, 57, travelled by train from Linlithgow, West Lothian, on Monday January 16 with the intention of going hillwalking in the Bridge of Tilt area of Perthshire.

He was last seen at around 9am that day after he arrived in Blair Atholl.

It is believed he set out for the Beinn a’ Ghlo hills nearby the same day.

He was reported missing on January 20 after failing to return as planned.

Police have carried out extensive searches of the area but Mr Kinghorn remains missing.

It is believed Ross Kinghorn intended to walk the Beinn a’ Ghlo hills (Alamy/PA)

Personal items belonging to the 57-year-old were found near Bridge of Tilt during the search operation.

Sergeant James Longden said: “We remain very concerned for Ross as our inquiries continue and we would continue to urge anyone with any information which may help to get in touch.

“Ross is an experienced hillwalker. His intention was to walk in the Beinn a’ Ghlo hills above Blair Atholl and I would urge any other walkers who have been in the area who may have seen anything which looked out of place to get in touch as your information may prove helpful.

“I would also ask residents in the Bridge of Tilt area to check their sheds and outbuildings for any sign that he may have been there.

“Anyone who may have seen Ross is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 1588 of January 20.”

Mr Kinghorn is described as a white, 5ft 8in, slim build, with a bald head and is believed to be wearing a blue beanie hat, blue waterproof jacket, green fleece, grey walking trousers and brown boots.

He was also in possession of a small two-wheel trolley which was among the items recovered.