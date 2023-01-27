Man arrested after death of pedestrian in crash

A man has been arrested in connection with a crash which left a pedestrian dead.
April Mitchell, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident on the A872 at Avonside Drive in Dunipace, near Falkirk, on December 15.
Police said a 63-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the incident.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Detective Sergeant Chris Scott of Falkirk CID said: “I’d like to thank the community for their support and assistance throughout this investigation.”