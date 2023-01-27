Cyclist in hospital after HGV crash

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash involving an HGV.
The collision took place at around 10am on Friday near the Riverboat Casino on the Broomielaw in Glasgow city centre.
Emergency services remain at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are currently in attendance following a serious crash on Broomielaw, Glasgow, which police were called to at 10.10am on Friday.
“The crash involved a cyclist and an HGV.
“Emergency services remain at the scene and the road is currently closed.”
Road closures and diversions are in place around the scene.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 10am to attend a road traffic collision on Broomielaw, Glasgow.
“We dispatched three resources and the trauma team, and one patient was transported to the Queen Elizabeth hospital.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said it “mobilised three appliances and specialist resources” to the scene.
He added: “One casualty was placed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service. Crews assisted in making the area safe before leaving.”