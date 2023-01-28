Firefighters tackle blaze at house in Kinross

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been treated by paramedics after a fire tore through a house in Kinross.

The blaze broke out in a house on Smith Street in the town, with the alarm being raised just after midday on Saturday.

Pictures on social media showed flames bursting from the roof and a column of smoke.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said five engines were called to the scene, which left later in the afternoon.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 12.34pm on Saturday, January 28 to reports of a fire at a property on Smith Street, Kinross.

“Operations control mobilised five appliances to the scene where firefighters extinguished a fire affecting the first floor of the property.

“One male casualty was handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews left the scene at 3.34pm after ensuring the area was made safe.”