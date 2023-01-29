Boy, 13, injured by man in unprovoked street attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Boy, 13, injured by man in unprovoked street attack

By Press Association
January 29, 2023, 1:35 pm
A 13-year-old boy was assaulted in an unprovoked attack while walking in Clydebank, police have said (David Cheskin/PA)
A 13-year-old boy was assaulted in an unprovoked attack while walking in Clydebank, police have said (David Cheskin/PA)

A 13-year-old boy has suffered injuries to his face during an unprovoked attack in Clydebank.

The assault happened when the boy was walking on Great Western Road, near to the World Of Golf, at about 2pm on Saturday.

Police Scotland said a man approached the victim and attacked him, causing injury to his face.

The young teenager made his own way to hospital, although police said inquiries carried out so far have established a vehicle stopped and two people got out to help the boy.

Officers have called for these witnesses to contact them as they could have information which would help the investigation.

Constable Adam Cairns said: “This boy was walking along the street when a man has assaulted him for no apparent reason.

“It’s important we establish exactly what has happened and why.

“I would ask anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident to contact us.

“I would also request anyone with recording devices, such as dash-cams, to check the footage as it could hold images which could provide us with additional information.”

