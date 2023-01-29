Boy, 13, injured by man in unprovoked street attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 13-year-old boy has suffered injuries to his face during an unprovoked attack in Clydebank.

The assault happened when the boy was walking on Great Western Road, near to the World Of Golf, at about 2pm on Saturday.

Police Scotland said a man approached the victim and attacked him, causing injury to his face.

The young teenager made his own way to hospital, although police said inquiries carried out so far have established a vehicle stopped and two people got out to help the boy.

Officers have called for these witnesses to contact them as they could have information which would help the investigation.

Constable Adam Cairns said: “This boy was walking along the street when a man has assaulted him for no apparent reason.

“It’s important we establish exactly what has happened and why.

“I would ask anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident to contact us.

“I would also request anyone with recording devices, such as dash-cams, to check the footage as it could hold images which could provide us with additional information.”