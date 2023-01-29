Police concerned for climber missing from Ben Nevis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A search is under way for a man reported missing after climbing Ben Nevis.

Harvey Christian, from Cambridgeshire, is thought to have climbed the mountain on Friday January 27.

Other hillwalkers are being urged to come forward if they have any information which could help police and rescue teams.

Police Scotland and volunteer teams say they are concerned for the 42-year-old’s welfare.

Police in Lochaber is appealing for the public's assistance to trace missing person Harvey Christian (42) from Cambridgeshire. Harvey is believed to have climbed Ben Nevis on Friday, 27th January 2023 and not returned. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 pic.twitter.com/xFgPKJ1wwU — Northern Police (@northernPolice) January 29, 2023

Sergeant Brian Heriot, from Fort William Police Station, said officers are “continuing their enquiries” and searches are being done on Ben Nevis “with the assistance of volunteers from Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team and the Search & Rescue Dog Association”.

Information can be reported by calling 101, quoting incident 3318 of January 28.