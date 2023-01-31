Man arrested after drugs worth £200,000 found in Glasgow flat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have found £200,000 worth of drugs in a Glasgow flat.

The cannabis was seized after police searched the flat in Frankfort Street in the city’s south side at around 6.40pm on Monday January 30.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the recovery and inquiries remain ongoing.

Detective Inspector Alan Ferguson, from Greater Glasgow CID, said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure people that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from the streets.

“Our work often relies on the support of the public, so if you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”