‘Variation’ in healthcare in custody poses ‘challenges’ for Police Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

‘Variation’ in healthcare in custody poses ‘challenges’ for Police Scotland

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 5:45 pm
A new report his highlighted a ‘wide variation’ in healthcare services for those in police custody. (Anthony Devlin/PA)
A new report his highlighted a ‘wide variation’ in healthcare services for those in police custody. (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A new report has found a “wide variation” in the healthcare provided to people in police custody – with concerns raised that this could be leading to officers making decisions “without the benefit of clinical advice”.

Craig Naylor, HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland, spoke about the “challenges” for police as a result of the “variability of healthcare”.

His comments came after a joint review of healthcare facilities in police custody carried out by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland and Healthcare Improvement Scotland.

That report told how “there is wide variation across Scotland in access to healthcare provided to people in police custody”.

It found: “People requiring healthcare in custody did not receive the same timely access to healthcare services, and the range of services available varied.”

With evidence suggesting offenders can have “multiple and complex health issues such as mental and physical health problems”, the report highlighted a “lack of equity” in terms of the services provided.

The “speed of access to a healthcare profession” can be dependent on geographical location, it added, with “inconsistent self-set targets for people in custody to access healthcare” ranging from one to four hours.

The report has now recommended that the Scottish Government, NHS boards and health and social care partnerships introduce “nationally agreed waiting time standards for the assessment and treatment of individuals detained in police custody centres to ensure equity of access to healthcare across Scotland”.

Mr Naylor said: “The variability of healthcare raises challenges for Police Scotland. Gaps in healthcare within a custody centre can result in staff having to make decisions about a person’s healthcare needs – such as whether they require hospital treatment – without the benefit of clinical advice.

“We hope this report and the subsequent inspections will help ensure that those in police custody get the care they need.”

There have been 14 deaths in police custody since April 1 2014, the report said, though it also noted data released under Freedom of Information showed a total of 122 deaths of people after police contact or while in custody from  April 1 2014 to August 3 2021.

Lynsey Cleland, quality assurance director at Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said: “Evidence suggests that people who have offended, or who are at risk of offending, frequently experience multiple and complex health issues such as mental and physical health problems, learning disabilities and substance use, and are at increased risk of premature morbidity.

“It is vital that people’s health needs are met in the custody setting and that help with routes into treatment or other support is available for those who need it.

“We believe that this report and the future inspections will help ensure greater consistency in care for people across the country.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
An intruder at Peterhead Academy was arrested by police. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Boy, 14, arrested following knife scare at Peterhead Academy
2
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
3
Oscar Road in Torry is currently closed following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Multiple streets closed after motorbike and car collide in serious Aberdeen crash
4
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
5
The incident occurred at around 1.40pm today. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Train and car collide at level crossing between Nairn and Inverness
6
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
3
10
Dr Krexi sent the messages to an Aberdeen Royal Infirmary colleague in 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t want a gay’: Aberdeen doctor allowed to keep working after homophobic abuse…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Captain Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart linked with move to MK Dons
Two men police Scotland are trying to identify
Photographs issued to find two men to assist investigation into Inverness 'serious assault' from…
26 June 2021. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, IV36 1AU. This is from the pre-season friendly match between Forres Mechanics and Inverness Caledonian Thistle. 16 Forres Joe Gauld
Allan Hale pleased to bolster Huntly squad as Joe Gauld signs from Forres Mechanics
Simon Murray bagged four for Queen's Park as they thumped Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay delighted after landing striker Simon Murray from Queen's Park
Fife Park Pavilion in Keith
Fife Keith pavilion enters last chance saloon in bid to find community group to…
The trial is probing the deaths of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
Aberdeen University graduate accused of murder told police: 'She's under the kitchen floor'
New signs in Gaelic and English will appear at Raigmore Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
'We are deeply sorry': NHS Highland admits staff shortages led to death of pensioner
Mike Park, chief executive of the Scottish White Fish Producers' Association. Image: Supplied.
North-east fishing leader says 'poster boys' for Brexit have been let down three years…
H &M Designs owner Hayley Kessack is happy with the growth of the business. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
How Elgin woman Hayley Kessack turned a crafty hobby into a business
Banks o' Dee co-boss Jamie Watt. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Jamie Watt arrives at Inverurie Locos with unfinished business

Editor's Picks

Most Commented