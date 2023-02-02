Trains disrupted after gas leak near railway line

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Train services have been disrupted after a gas leak led to the closure of a railway line.

Engineers are working to repair the leak, which was discovered near the line in Carnoustie, Angus, on Wednesday.

Network Rail Scotland said the line through Carnoustie will remain closed until it is safe to reopen, and a 50-metre exclusion zone is in place around the site.

ScotRail said it has implemented an emergency timetable for Thursday.

/1 An emergency timetable has been implemented for tomorrow, Thursday 2nd February, impacting services operating between Dundee & Aberdeen. Due to a gas leak near the railway, services here have been altered. These are showing correctly on our website & app just now. pic.twitter.com/RsYC6ycbiT — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 1, 2023

Where possible, southbound trains will start and terminate at Dundee and limited replacement buses have been confirmed at Aberdeen and Dundee.

ScotRail said it also has ticket acceptance in place with Stagecoach between Dundee and Arbroath.

Scottish Gas Networks said in a statement: “Our engineers are on site in Taymouth Street following third party damage to our gas main yesterday.

“To ensure everyone’s safety while we work, Taymouth Street is currently closed in both directions, and a diversion route for motorists is in place.

“The nearby railway line is also closed, and travellers are required to use a replacement bus service.

“We understand the inconvenience this is causing and our team is working as hard as possible to complete repairs to our gas network.”