Police name 16-year-old killed in M73 crash

Police have named a teenager who was killed in a motorway crash at the weekend.

Sophie Laing, 16, from Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, died following a collision on the M73 near the Gartcosh junction at around 1.30pm on Saturday.

She was a backseat passenger in one of the two cars involved, travelling northbound.

Sophie and the 62-year-old driver of the vehicle she was in were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow by ambulance.

The teenager died a short while later.

The 62-year-old required hospital treatment.

A 42-year-old man driving the other car was uninjured and arrested in connection with a road traffic offence.

He was later released pending further inquiries.

The road was closed for around seven hours while crash investigations were carried out and reopened at around 8.40pm.

Pc Paul Mallon said: “Our thoughts remain with Sophie’s family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information which could assist to contact officers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1665 of January 28.